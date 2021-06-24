Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears: Justin Timberlake sends support after court testimony – ‘We should all be supporting Britney’

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn3JL_0admdH6I00

Justin Timberlake has spoken out in support of Britney Spears after the singer-songwriter testified publicly in a bid to end her conservatorship.

Spears’s personal and professional affairs have been controlled by a conservatorship since 2008. Her father Jamie Spears has been in control for the majority of that time, ceding partial control in 2019 to an attorney and a trust group.

In a Los Angeles court hearing yesterday (23 June), Spears alleged that she had been forced to take Lithium against her will. She also claimed that the team managing her conservatorship had prevented her from having another baby by refusing to let a doctor remove her IUD.

“I am traumatised,” she said, speaking to the court remotely. “I just want my life back.”

Timberlake, who dated Spears from 1998 to 2002, wrote on Twitter: “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was.”

“What’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

The former NSNYC star continued: “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. [Actor Jessica Biel, Timberlake’s wife] and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Her father told the court in a statement he was “sorry” to hear how she was suffering.

”He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” the statement read. “Mr Spears loves his daughter very much.”

“Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it,” Vivian Lee Thoreen, a lawyer for Mr Spears, said in a statement to People earlier this year. “Britney knows that her daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been – conservatorship or not.”

Other celebrities have also spoken out in support of Spears in the wake of her testimony , including Mariah Carey and Halsey.

Earlier this year, Timberlake was criticised for his behaviour following his past breakup with Spears, after details emerged in the documentary film Framing Britney Spears .

He issued an apology to Spears , saying that he “fell short” and “benefited from a system that condones misogyny”.

The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Halsey
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Justin Timberlake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vivian Lee#Lithium#Nsnyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Justin Timberlake Shared a Photo of His Youngest Son, Phineas, for the First Time

It’s Justin Timberlake’s first Father’s Day as a dad of two, and he celebrated the moment by giving fans their first look at his youngest son, Phineas. Since welcoming Phineas in July 2020, Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, haven’t posted any pictures of the baby. But he appears in a roundup of pictures JT dropped on Instagram, sitting with his older brother, Silas, and Timberlake while Dad plays video games.
Kentwood, LAPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Lives in an RV After Selling Family Home Amid Fight for Conservatorship: Report

Home sweet home. Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, has a new living situation in Kentwood, Louisiana — and it involves an RV. The 39-year-old Grammy winner’s controversial conservatorship was examined in a New York Times report on Tuesday, June 22, which revealed what Britney’s 68-year-old father is up to ahead of her upcoming court appearance. According to the outlet, Jamie, who is in charge of the “Stronger” singer’s financial estate along with co-conservator Bessemer Trust, has been in Kentwood, where Britney was raised. He hosts crawfish boils, visits the VFW bar and keeps to himself.
Theater & Dancegranthshala.com

Britney Spears Knew Her Calling at 2 Years Old

Britney Spears is a singer, songwriter and actor who rose to fame as one of the biggest stars of the 90s. Known as the “Princess of Pop,” Spears is responsible for songs such as “Oops! … I Did It Again,” “Toxic,” and “… Baby One More Time.” One of the first real paparazzi targets of the early 2000s, Spears has seen her share of controversies in the limelight.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kevin Federline Seems to Change Tune on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On Wednesday, Britney Spears gave a 23-minute testimony about her experiences in the 13-year conservatorship that she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears. In her speech, Spears detailed the years of abuse, including forced rehab stays, being overmedicated on lithium against her fill, and not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," Spears said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes." Spears also admitted that her Instagram persona, where she has repeatedly assured fans that she is fine, is also a facade. "After I’ve told the whole world I’m OK, it’s a lie," she told the court. "I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, I’m depressed, I cry every day." Her testimony is certainly making an impact, so much so that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, seems to be changing his tune about the conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Posted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears testifies that conservators kept her from having a baby: ‘I have an IUD in my body’

Pop star Britney Spears says the team managing her decades-long financial and personal conservatorship used an IUD to prevent her from having more children, she testified in a courtroom in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The comments are the first breaking the long public silence about the 2008 stewardship arrangement which she now calls “slave” labour.“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel...