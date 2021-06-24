Cancel
Fairhaven, MA

Letter: Powers is logical choice

By Staff Writer
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a lifelong resident of Fairhaven I have seen many elected members of the Fairhaven School Committee, including myself, come and go over the past 50 years, but in my estimation Stasia Powers stands out as a natural leader and a dedicated community activist. Her service on the Fairhaven School Committee for the past 14 years has prepared Stasia well for the challenges facing the Select Board, and in my opinion she is the logical choice in the upcoming election.

www.fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven, MA
