Your Financial Future: Will history repeat itself?

I am not an economist but I am trying to be an educated lay person, perhaps informed enough to be able to vote intelligently. On a national level, I believe there are grave dangers in store for millions of people because they have bought and continue to have bought mainstream narratives. As one of my influencers (directly below), Greg Mannarino notes, almost daily, the stock market reacts to bad economic news by swiftly moving upwards. That’s because our government and major media have chosen to cherry pick, misrepresent, misstate and misinterpret the implications of economic news to the public. You cannot really separate this very effective form of psychological manipulation than you can from the kind of information we have received from these same sources in regards to justifying the lock downs. Think of the Central Bank as an inexhaustible fountain of money- and you will be aligned with the new Fantasy Economics of the day. Listen to Greg and some of the other voices I present here- and you may begin to evaluate the value of the dollars you have stored in your own personal bank or financial institution.