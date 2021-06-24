Cancel
Elysburg, PA

Knoebels employees to be entered into car raffle

By FOR THE NEWS-ITEM
Milton Daily Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYSBURG — One lucky Knoebels team member will drive away from the best summer job ever in a 2021 Chevy Trailblazer. Current and future Knoebels seasonal team members who are 16 years of age or older are eligible for the chance to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer upon working 250 hours this summer. Additional entries can be earned for every 25 hours worked after the initial 250 hours. The drawing will take place on Labor Day, and the vehicle will be displayed near the Alamo restaurant until then.

www.standard-journal.com
