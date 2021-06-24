Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Malaysia says China's Risen Energy to invest $10 bln in new facility

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said Chinese solar energy firm Risen Energy Co Ltd will invest 42.2 billion ringgit ($10.13 billion) over 15 years in a new production facility to manufacture high-efficiency photovoltaic modules.

The new facility will be Risen Energy’s first investment in Southeast Asia, Malaysia’s trade ministry said in a statement, and is expected to begin commercial activities by Q1 2022.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Production#Solar Energy#Investment#Chinese#Risen Energy Co Ltd#Risen Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Country
China
Related
EconomyNBC Miami

Singapore Wants to Be an E-Commerce Hub as Asia's Digital Economy Grows

As the pandemic reshapes consumer behavior worldwide, more and more people in the region are shopping online and Southeast Asia's digital economy saw significant growth. Covid-19 has accelerated the online retail boom, and the city-state is well positioned to drive this trend forward, said Ben King, country director at Google Singapore.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

BENGALURU (June 28): Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections. The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the...
World104.1 WIKY

Philippines’ Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent, World Bank unit

MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations has raised $167 million for its expansion programme, including a venture into digital banking, its listed and largest shareholder said on Monday. Shareholders PLDT Inc, private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd participated...
Marketsphoenixherald.com

Fitch Solutions maintains Malaysian Ringgit 2021 and 2022 forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research (Fitch Solutions) on Monday maintained Malaysian ringgit 2021 and 2022 average exchange rate forecast at MYR4.15/USD (U.S. dollar) and MYR4.10/USD, respectively. The Fitch group unit said in a note that the short-term outlook for the ringgit has...
Marketsspglobal.com

Asia middle distillates: Key market indicators for June 28-July 2

Asian middle distillate markets are entering the June 28-July 2 trading week on a steady-to-firmer note, with market sources in the gasoil sector awaiting fresh pricing cues while some respite could be seen in the jet fuel/kerosene sector as countries discuss possibilities of travel bubbles. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
Businessraleighnews.net

S. Korea raises 2021 growth outlook to 4.2 pct

SEOUL, June 28 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's finance ministry on Monday raised the country's economic growth outlook for 2021 to 4.2 percent amid the expected rebound in both the export and domestic demand. The real gross domestic product (GDP), adjusted for inflation, was expected to grow 4.2 percent this year...
Economydenversun.com

Malaysia's May exports surge 47.3 pct on robust E&E demand

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's exports in May soared 47.3 percent year on year to 92.31 billion ringgit (22.24 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed Monday. Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the export growth was contributed mainly by the robust demand for...
Marketsspglobal.com

Mainland China, Hong Kong IPO markets to remain strong in the rest of 2021

Mainland China and Hong Kong, among the world's top listing destinations, are looking at a busy calendar for initial public offerings in the second half of 2021, after funds raised globally via share sales in the first six months surpassed the amount raised during any half-yearly period in the last five years.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel sees impact of new export duties at $0.5 bln - RIA

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder in mining giant Nornickel , said on Monday that the impact of new duties on the company is expected at around $0.5 billion, the RIA news agency reported. Russia has introduced temporary new export taxes for steel products, nickel,...
Energy Industryhydroreview.com

16-GW Baihetan hydropower plant begins operating in China

The 16-GW Baihetan hydropower plant on the upstream branch of China’s Yangtze River has begun generating electricity for the first time, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV. CCTV reported that the project’s first two 1-GW turbines will start up after a three-day trial. The project will eventually consist of 16...
EconomyUS News and World Report

China's Factory Activity Seen Growing at a Slower Pace in June: Poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese factory activity likely expanded at a slower pace in June, hit by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, though quick containment indicates economic disruption is easing. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is...
Economymelodyinter.com

Malaysia’s exports in May jump 47.3% on-year to RM92.3 billion

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s exports expanded 47.3% year-on-year to RM92.3 billion in May 2021, driven by electrical and electronic products (+RM8.1 billion); rubber products (+RM3.6 billion); petroleum products (+RM3.0 billion); and palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products (+RM2.2 billion). Other segments that posted strong growth were manufactures of metal (+RM2.1...
EconomyForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Growth Slows In May

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports grew at a softer pace in May, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 24.0 percent year-on-year in May, after a 24.4 percent increase in April. Imports gained 26.5 percent annually in May, following a 25.2 percent increase in the previous...
Energy Industrymining.com

China approves expansion of capacity of coal mine in Xinjiang region

China’s energy administration said it had approved the expansion of production capacity of a coal mine in Xinjiang Autonomous Region to 5 million tonnes per year from 3 million tonnes per year. The approval granted to Shaduizi coal mine, located in Sandaoling mine area in the northwestern region, a statement...
Businessdallassun.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, June 28

MALE -- The Maldives has received over 550,000 tourists between January and June this year, local media citing data from the Ministry of Tourism reported here Monday. The tourism ministry data showed that 555,494 tourists visited the country by mid-year, with 24.3 percent of them coming from Russia and 18 percent from India. (Maldives-Tourism-Data)
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Southeast Asian stock markets close with most losses

Bangkok, Jun 28 (EFE) .- The Southeast Asian stock exchanges started the week this Monday with the majority of losses, with the exceptions of the Singapore and Ho Chi Minh markets, in Vietnam, which closed higher. In Singapore, the city-state stock market rose 5.28 points, or 0.06 percent, and the...