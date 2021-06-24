Roundup: Central soccer coach earns state honor

CHAPEL HILL — High Point Central’s Daniel Villa was among those recognized by the NCHSAA in its yearly awards announced Wednesday.

Villa, who coaches boys soccer at Central, was the Region 5 recipient of the Homer Thompson Memorial “Eight Who Make A Difference” Awards.

That award is given based on the recipients’ virtue and commitment to sportsmanship, leadership and a positive, dedicated approach to coaching.

“Coach Villa is known for his commitment to conditioning and preparation,” the association said in a release, “bringing out the best in his players as he goes above and beyond his duties in sacrificial service to his students.”

Marty Stanley — longtime coach and administrator at Glenn — was also recognized. He and Sandra Torrence from Mooresville received the Bud Phillips Retiree Awards.

Madelyn Wilson of Apex Friendship was the recipient of the Tony Simeon Courage Award — named after the longtime High Point Central coach and NCHSAA hall of famer.

TENNIS WHEATMORE WINS 2A MIDEAST TITLE

CHAPEL HILL — Wheatmore — keyed by a doubles championship and a singles runner-up — won the NCHSAA 2A Mideast regional championship Friday and Saturday at Cedar Falls Park in Chapel Hill.

Taylor Comer and Kara Comer, the top seed, beat East Bladen’s Carlie West/Heather Hardin 6-0, 6-0 and Durham School of the Arts’ Lauren Pippen/Trinity Konvalinka 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 in doubles Friday.

On Saturday, they again rallied to beat Roanoke Rapids’ Riley Landen/Gabby Long 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals before edging McMichael’s Danni Lester/Lauren Tuttle 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in a 3 ½ hour championship match.

In singles, Hannah Carter, seeded No. 2, beat Fairmont’s Cambyl Scott 6-3, 6-0 and DSA’s Mara Chebut 6-1, 6-1 on Friday. She then faced Randleman’s Emily Road, whom she beat in the PAC-7 tournament final, in the regional semis.

She won 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the final but lost 6-1, 7-5 against Whiteville’s Anna Smith — who beat Wheatmore’s Logan Rogers in the second round 6-2, 6-2 after Rogers beat South Columbus’ Addison Jacobs 6-2, 6-4 in her opener.

The Comer sisters and Carter all advance to this weekend’s 2A state championship at Cary Tennis Park on Friday and Saturday.

SUMMER COLLEGIATE BASEBALL HITOMS FALL AGAINST ASHEBORO

ASHEBORO — A couple early runs proved to be the difference as the HiToms fell 4-2 against the rival Asheboro Copperheads in Coastal Plain League baseball Tuesday at McCrary Park.

Max Riemer had a solo home run to lead High Point-Thomasville (10-5), while Colby Wilkerson added a double and Luke Spiva tallied a hit. The HiToms finished with three hits for the game.

Starting pitcher Ben Peterson took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings. Tyrese Hearst and Will Lancaster each pitched an inning in relief.

The Copperheads (8-9) scored single runs in the first and second innings to lead 2-0. Each team scored once in the fifth, Asheboro scored once in the sixth, and High Point-Thomasville got one in the seventh.