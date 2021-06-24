Cancel
Benton County, AR

Remembering Rogers: Forgotten businesses shaped Rogers with flowers, trees, ice and memories

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Lee Jacobs started the Benton County Nursery in the back bedroom of his home at 1204 S. Fourth St. in 1915. The business prospered, and Jacobs soon moved the office above an old barn that he used for a packing shed. He operated his business in this building at the corner of South Fifth and Mulberry streets for 10 years. Margaret Puckett lived down the street and wrote in her scrapbook, "I remember stopping there when I was in grade school and watching the office ladies type. How I wished that I could learn to do that when I grew up." Later, after graduating from Rogers High School, Margaret went to work for the nursery and worked there for 13 years. Warren Puckett, Margaret's brother, also worked at the nursery for many years. (Information courtesy of Ann Nickell, daughter of Margaret Puckett Nickell.)

