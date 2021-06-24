Cancel
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 6: Captain Sandy Reveals, ‘Some Things Happen, and It Wasn’t Easy for Me to Navigate’

By Gina Ragusa
 4 days ago
Captain Sandy Yawn recently teased that Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 puts her in a position where “some things happen, and it wasn’t easy for me to navigate.”. She told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that while she had a great team, season 6 was not without huge challenges. For instance, like the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew, the Below Deck Med crew has to navigate the season during a global pandemic. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season was almost cut short when a charter guest became ill. Thankfully he tested negative for Covid-19 (coronavirus). But Yawn said Covid also shaped how her crew let off steam in between charters. “When you come out of lockdown onto a boat, it’s like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s like, ‘Party on!'” she said. “I felt like it was like, that energy was there, like, incredible.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

