Electric Buses Get a Boost in Southern Maine Transit System

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — A transit system in southern Maine has received more than $1.2 million from the federal government to purchase chargers for electric buses. Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit received the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program. She said the money will allow the service to take "two more diesel buses off the road and replace them with battery-powered, carbon-neutral, and 100% sustainable buses.”

