Google is now allowing developers to enroll in 15% Play Store commissions

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March 2021, Google announced that it will soon halve Play Store commissions to 15% for developers earning less than $1 million in yearly revenue. This is similar to the pattern that Apple announced in November 2020. Today, Google has started notifying developers that they can begin enrolling the reduced commission tier, which will formally kick off on July 1.

www.neowin.net
