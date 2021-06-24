Cancel
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings outlines action against climate change

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings has created a long-term climate action strategy. The aim is to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset scheme. The parent company of Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven...

travelweekly.co.uk
Economy
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Strategy to Reach Carbon Neutrality

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the creation of its long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program, according to a press release. The company said it has...
Economyinews.co.uk

When to walk away as an investor if companies are not taking proactive action on issues like climate change

Pension schemes invest savers’ money into some of the largest companies in the world. That means pension savers like you are shareholders, and therefore owners, of businesses such as Microsoft and Samsung. On your behalf we’re able to vote at annual general meetings (AGMs) held by the company, in a way that promotes long-term sustainable growth and then follow up with them afterwards to check progress.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

World Bank Group Climate Change Action Plan 2021–2025 : Supporting Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development

The Climate Change Action Plan 2021–2025 aims to advance the climate change aspects of the WBG’s Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development (GRID) approach, which pursues poverty eradication and shared prosperity with a sustainability lens. In the Action Plan, we will support countries and private sector clients to maximize the impact of climate finance, aiming for measurable improvements in adaptation and resilience and measurable reductions in GHG emissions. The Action Plan also considers the vital importance of natural capital, biodiversity, and ecosystems services and will increase support for nature-based solutions, given their importance for both mitigation and adaptation. As part of our effort to drive climate action, the WBG has a long-standing record of participating in key partnerships and high-level forums aimed at enhancing global efforts to address climate change. The new Action Plan represents a shift from efforts to “green” projects, to greening entire economies, and from focusing on inputs, to focusing on impacts. It focuses on (i) integrating climate and development; (ii) identifying and prioritizing action on the largest mitigation and adaptation opportunities; and (iii) using those to drive our climate finance and leverage private capital in ways that deliver the most results. That means helping the largest emitters flatten the emissions curve and accelerate the downward trend and ramping up financing on adaptation to help countries and private sector clients prepare for and adapt to climate change while pursuing broader development objectives through the GRID approach.
EconomyTravelPulse

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailings for Several Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced it has canceled voyages for several ships in its fleet as part of the company’s phased return to service. According to CruiseRadio.net, Norwegian said in a memo that Pride of America cruises have been suspended through November 20, Norwegian Dawn through November 21, Norwegian Joy through November 13, Norwegian Sky through January 21, 2022, and Norwegian Star through January 2, 2022.
EconomyWKRB News

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.25 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Montague, MARecorder

My Turn: We need to take action on climate change

Climate change is an important issue to the planet and to us, the students of Great Falls Middle School. We need a healthy planet to grow up on. Climate change is affecting everything and everyone. Global temperatures are increasing due to the human-created effects of climate change, resulting in large-scale shifts in weather patterns. Tropical storms are becoming more severe due to warmer ocean temperatures. Climate change has also increased wildfires and heat waves. It is causing glaciers to melt and sea levels to rise. It is also warming the ocean which can hurt sea life by destroying their habitats. Climate change is affecting humans through flooding, landslides and droughts.
EconomyPosted by
North Denver News

Engine No. 1’s big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change

One of the most expensive Wall Street shareholder battles on record could signal a big shift in how hedge funds and other investors view sustainability. Exxon Mobil Corp. has been fending off a so-called proxy fight from a hedge fund known as Engine No. 1, which blames the energy giant’s poor performance in recent years on its failure to transition to a “decarbonizing world.” In a May 26, 2021 vote, Exxon shareholders approved at least two of the four board members Engine No. 1 nominated, dealing a major blow to the oil company. The vote is ongoing, and more of the hedge fund’s nominees may also soon be appointed.
Energy Industrybusinessnewswales.com

Shaping the Plan to Action our Energy Vision and Strategy

Last week, we introduced our series of Energy and Sustainability features with an overview of the challenges that lie ahead in delivering a net-zero carbon emissions region by 2050 – and the immense economic and social opportunities that can be grasped if we achieve our aims. The scale and pace of transformation towards these goals is quite literally breath-taking, with new initiatives and programmes emerging on an almost daily basis.
Travelphocuswire.com

How to evolve destination marketing for the future of travel

As the world begins to return to travel, we can reflect on how COVID‐19 has opened our eyes to the tremendous impact of humans on the environment and on the delicate balance between economy and ecology when it comes to tourism. For all of the positive ecological outcomes of decreased...
Traveltathagataneogi.com

Innovate, Empathize, Remove Conjecture: The Post-Covid Way Forward for Indian Travel Businesses

There is a lot of anger brewing over the last year among everyone who’s livelihoods depend on Indian travel businesses, which contributes to 8% of the total employment in the country and a whopping US$234 billion towards India’s total GDP. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the tourism sector in India, as it has done throughout the world. It forced many large and small businesses to shut shop and hundreds of thousands lost their livelihoods. It was rather shocking for me to receive a call from a renowned tour operator one day, selling, not tours, but PPE kits and sanitization solutions.
Public Healthlatteluxurynews.com

Windstar Cruises resumes operation after COVID pause

Windstar Cruises has resumed operation on the water with the first voyage aboard the four-masted yacht Wind Star completing her first seven-day cruise last week. The sailing operated roundtrip from Athens and explored the Greek Isles, visiting Nafplio, Monemvasia, and Patmos, as well as Santorini and Mykonos. Windstar plans for...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Denmark plans technology-neutral renewables tender

Denmark is due to launch a technology-neutral tender this autumn pitting onshore and offshore wind against solar PV, hydropower and wave power. The Danish Energy Agency plans to combine funds for 2020 and 2021 to offer DKK 1.2 billion (€161 million) of subsidy payments in the auction. It would aim...
TravelBayStreet.ca

WestJet Airlines Restores Routes In Anticipation Of Domestic Travel Boom

WestJet Airlines (TSX:WJA) is restarting dozens of routes across Canada as it prepares for a coming travel boom. The Calgary-based air carrier confirmed in a news release that its restoring service to numerous airports in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. Ahead of an expected travel boom, WestJet...
Industrycruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Begins Construction of Euribia, Its Most Environmentally-Advanced Ship

MSC Cruises has announced that the first steel was cut today at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire, France marking the official start of construction of MSC Cruises’ "most environmentally advanced ship to date," and her name was also revealed. Set to come into service in June 2023, the MSC...
Environmentmexicodailypost.com

BMW San Luis Potosi plant first in Mexico to neutralize CO2 emissions

The Mexican Plant has proposed to be the first to neutralize its CO2 emissions from the BMW Group and to achieve this, it has developed a sustainability strategy on environmental issues and the efficient management of resources. In this sense, the goal is to reduce 80% of CO2 emissions, adopting...
Environmentnewsatw.com

Climate change: Why action still ignites debate in Australia

Climate change has ended political careers in Australia and action over it remains widely debated. Amazon Auto Links: No products found. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

US group hails Dubai's sustainable urban planning efforts

Jun. 26—DUBAI — The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable efforts in urban planning. In particular, the emirate's utility provider was given the Regional Leadership Award for its "exemplary leadership in contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings."