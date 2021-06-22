Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

4001 Sheringham Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Richmond.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst time ever on the market for this handsome brick rancher located on a beautiful cornet lot in Falling Creek Farms!! This 5 BR 2.5 BA home has been meticulously cared for by the original owners. There are wood floors throughout most of the main level that are currently protected by wall-to-wall carpeting. Be sure to take a peek into the living room coat closet to see the beautiful hardwoods that are waiting to be discovered underneath! There are 2 huge bedrooms above the attached 2-car garage that could be used as a private suite with its very own separate living space. Two additional bedrooms, an office and a formal dining room complete the first floor. Downstairs, the walkout basement boasts a super-cozy family room with a wood-burning stove, a 5th bedroom with an attached full bath, and over 600 sq ft of additional space that could easily be finished off and made into a potential in-law suite. With a newer roof, a heat pump replaced in 2020, and an all-brick exterior, there is very little maintenance required. The spacious rear and side yards offer tons of room for your outdoor enjoyment and even host several fruit bearing trees!!

richmond.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Sheringham#Family Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy