Wednesday Sports in Brief

North Carolina State was a Cinderella team of sorts in the 2021 College World Series after stunning No. 1 Arkansas to punch their ticket to Omaha, but the Wolfpack's run came to an abrupt end over the weekend when NC State was removed from the event due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the roster. At 1:10 a.m. CT on Saturday -- hours after a 13-man NC State squad fell 3-1 to Vanderbilt on Friday -- a decisive game scheduled for that afternoon in which the winner would advance to the CWS finals was canceled and ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols, sending Vanderbilt to the finals while NC State was sent packing.