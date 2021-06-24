Wednesday Sports in Brief

Boston College landed another commitment from '22 Southlake Carroll (TX) athlete R.J. Maryland. The rising senior announced his commitment on Twitter. Maryland, a 6-4 athlete, can play either wide receiver or tight end, or could be used on the defensive side of the ball. He's a big target with good size, which will be a welcome addition. A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Maryland has offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He committed on the heels of a visit to Chestnut Hill this weekend.