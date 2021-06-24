Hot 100: Doja Cat Captures Her Highest Solo Debut & Fifth Consecutive Top 40 Hit with ‘Need to Know’

Doja Cat’s first breakthrough into the mainstream music scene wasn’t the result of some sensational, game-changing track crafted through years of dedicated artistry, but with a goofy song called “Mooo!” born out of an Instagram live session. The music video featured Doja Cat wearing cow print, eating cheeseburgers with french fries up her nose, and rapping “Bitch I’m a cow,” in front of an 8-bit green screen. Listeners gravitated toward the humor, the lack of pop-star smoke and mirrors, and the ability to be all too obviously herself. Despite that comedic start, she soon proved herself as an innovative and versatile (and yes, not too serious) rapper, quickly becoming one of the front runners in the current women’s rap renaissance alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Tierra Whack, Flo Milli, and more. With the release of her sophomore album, Hot Pink, she kept fans on their toes with a series of ever-transforming live performances, while essentially writing the playbook for how to capitalize on having a song blow up on TikTok.