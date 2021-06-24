Task Force Arrests Nine in La Quinta Sting

Eight men and one woman were in custody Wednesday after being caught in an undercover sex trafficking operation in La Quinta. In the prostitution sting, members of the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District on Tuesday placed decoy advertisements on several popular classified advertisement websites frequently used for the solicitation of online prostitution, said Sgt. George Acevedo of the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.