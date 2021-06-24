Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Quinta, CA

Task Force Arrests Nine in La Quinta Sting

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Eight men and one woman were in custody Wednesday after being caught in an undercover sex trafficking operation in La Quinta. In the prostitution sting, members of the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District on Tuesday placed decoy advertisements on several popular classified advertisement websites frequently used for the solicitation of online prostitution, said Sgt. George Acevedo of the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.

mynewsla.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
La Quinta, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Government
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
La Quinta, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Sgt#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane hunters head to South Carolina on storm recon mission

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters aircraft flew on a reconnaissance mission Monday to investigate the brewing tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The Hunters were scrutinizing the weather system to give forecasters more data, noting in a tweet: "We have a crew on their way...