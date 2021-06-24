Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Monona The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monona County in west central Iowa Eastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Burt County in east central Nebraska Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Eastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Douglas County in east central Nebraska Northern Saunders County in east central Nebraska Southern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Cuming County in northeastern Nebraska Washington County in east central Nebraska Dodge County in east central Nebraska Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska Northern Butler County in east central Nebraska Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 142 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Wisner to 6 miles north of Brainard, moving east at 65 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing 80mph gusts and uprooting large trees. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Pender around 150 AM CDT. Walthill and Bancroft around 200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lyons, Macy, Decatur and Onawa. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 109 and 125. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...80MPH