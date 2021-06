COLUMBUS, Ohio — In May 2021 there were 20,135 new business filings in Ohio, marking the second consecutive month of record new business filings that surpassed 20,000. “With 171,000 new businesses created last year during the pandemic and almost 100,000 new businesses already created in the first five months of 2021, Ohioans continue to defy expectations and demonstrate the pioneer spirit of risk-taking and entrepreneurship that is getting our economy back on track,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a press release. “Even amid all this uncertainty as we finally reopen the state, Ohioans continue to follow their dreams in record numbers, creating businesses and enterprises that they can pour their grit and passion into for a future for themselves and their families.”