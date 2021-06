It’s been a whirlwind few years for Dwayne Haskins in the NFL. The former first-round pick’s time with the Washington Football Team came to an unceremonious end in 2020 when he was cut at the tail end of last season, appearing in just 16 games for the club that made him the No. 15 overall pick in 2019. With that situation now behind him, Haskins is looking to get his career back on a positive trajectory with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed him to a reserve/future contract back in January.