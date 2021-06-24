Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY Moderate to heavy rain easing through Thursday afternoon and evening. Upwards of one and a half inches of rain have fallen through Thursday morning with an additional one half to one and a half inches of rainfall expected across the northern and central Panhandle through Thursday night, with greatest amounts in Yakutat. A second round of rain arrives Friday, with the primary focus over the northeast gulf coast and the northern panhandle. Rain then slowly diminishes through Saturday. Communities across the north can expect rainfall amounts Friday through Saturday to be one half to one and a half inches, again with Yakutat receiving the most. Rivers across the region have risen due to the heavy rain, however the flooding threat remains low at this time.