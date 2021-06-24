Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pine A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN PINE AND CENTRAL BURNETT COUNTIES At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 9 miles north of Grantsburg, or 12 miles southeast of Hinckley, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. Locations impacted include Grantsburg, Oakland, Falun, Saint Croix State Park, Alpha, Phantom Lake, Cloverdale, Yellow Lake, and Chengwatana State Forest. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until this storm passes.