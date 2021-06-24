Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 01:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pine A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN PINE AND CENTRAL BURNETT COUNTIES At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 9 miles north of Grantsburg, or 12 miles southeast of Hinckley, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. Locations impacted include Grantsburg, Oakland, Falun, Saint Croix State Park, Alpha, Phantom Lake, Cloverdale, Yellow Lake, and Chengwatana State Forest. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek shelter immediately inside a building or vehicle until this storm passes.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MN
City
Hinckley, MN
County
Pine County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine#Special Weather Statement#Chengwatana State Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane hunters head to South Carolina on storm recon mission

A U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters aircraft flew on a reconnaissance mission Monday to investigate the brewing tropical storm along the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines. The Hunters were scrutinizing the weather system to give forecasters more data, noting in a tweet: "We have a crew on their way...