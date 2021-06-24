THROWBACK THURSDAY: Center Grove golf star still a straight shooter

Families are known for having stories that become more humorous with each passing year. Katie Tewell getting kicked out of Girl Scouts as a fourth-grader certainly qualifies. Long before earning medalist honors at the 2002 girls state golf finals as a Center Grove senior, Tewell, now 36, married, and a mother living in Knoxville, Tennessee, recalls that she demonstrated no interest in wanting to “sit like a lady” and was told she could walk home.