Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NANCE...YORK...HAMILTON...MERRICK AND POLK COUNTIES At 142 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Osceola to near Polk to near Phillips, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include York, Aurora, Central City, Stromsburg, Henderson, Osceola, Shelby, Hampton, McCool Junction, Clarks, Silver Creek, Giltner, Polk, Phillips, Chapman, Bradshaw, Waco, Benedict, Marquette and Gresham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 318 and 365. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH