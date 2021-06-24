Cancel
I'm LOYAL babe! Love Island's biggest ever bust-ups

By Bang Showbiz
Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Love Island’ is just days away from returning to our TV screens with 12 new singletons. But we know all is fair in love and war, so it’s no surprise that the Islanders have found themselves in some sticky situations.

TV SeriesGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Faye Winter?

We all have our favourite Love Islanders from series past. Who's yours? Ovie? Maura? Amber? Siannise? Whoever it is, prepare to reconsider your personal rankings, as ITV has confirmed the next line-up for the new series of Love Island. Will your current kings and queens of romantic reality TV be dethroned by these new additions? There's only one way to find out. But new entrant Faye Winter will surely be hoping to win over the hearts of those at home while they seek love in the villa.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021: From ‘grafting’ to ‘bev’, key list of words from the ITV2 dating show

Finally, after months of anticipation, Love Island is set to return to our screens, serving up a platter of fresh-faced singletons armed with flirty one-liners and fluorescent swimwear. The hit ITV2 dating show will return on Monday 28 June after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, opening its villa doors to 11 new contestants ready for a summer of love, sun, and drama.Laura Whitmore will return to present the show for a second series, while comedian Iain Stirling will provide the show’s voiceover. This year’s eclectic lineup includes a civil servant, a PE teacher and a luxury events...
TV Seriesohmymag.co.uk

This year’s Love Islanders have landed in Majorca

Bosses are finalising who goes into the villa on the launch show right now. The cast are already in Spain, quarantining ahead of the first episode. Everyone's really excited—it's going to be the best series yet as they have some really interesting islanders lined up for the villa. Who is...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Michael Griffiths rushed to hospital after throat closed up

Michael Griffiths was rushed to hospital after his throat closed up with hay fever, the Love Island star has revealed. Taking to Instagram Stories, 2019 contestant Michael explained his sister and a paramedic advised that he seek professional help after suffering from extreme symptoms. He explained after leaving hospital (via The Sun), "So, as you can tell my voice has gone back to normal, but I’ll give you a little update.
TV & VideosGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Hugo Hammond?

Imagine turning on the TV, and seeing your teacher walk into the Love Island villa? How surreal would that be? Well, that's going to the case for the children who have Hugo Hammond as their teacher. Hugo is also a professional cricket player, and has played for England's Physical Disability team. Here's what else you need to know about the teacher and future Love Islander...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island contestant Aaron Francis worked two royal weddings but ‘unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested’

One of the contestants appearing on the forthcoming series of Love Island has rubbed shoulders with royalty. Aaron Francis, 24, is a luxury events host and revealed he worked at two royal weddings, for princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Princess Beatrice was married to Eduoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July last year, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor, in a secret ceremony. Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.“I hosted and chatted,” Francis said of the events. “It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet...
TV Serieskentlive.news

BBC to launch rival to ITV's Love Island - called Love in the Flesh

The BBC is launching a new post-lockdown dating show to rival ITV's Love island - called Love in the Flesh. According to The Mirror, the series will bring together couples who met online during lockdown, with a first date abroad. The show will follow the new couples on their foreign...
TV & VideosGrazia

Love Island's Hugo Hammond: 'I Don't Want My Disability To Define Me, But I'm Aware Of The Platform It May Bring'

Love Island's Hugo Hammond will be making quite the change when he swaps the classroom for the villa next week. The teacher, 24, has just completed his PGCE teaching qualification - but Love island might just change his plans. 'I don't have a school lined up for after the summer,' he says at a press conference with Grazia. 'So I'm not too sure what's going to happen, I'm not sure what this opportunity is going to bring for me.'
TV & VideosGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Jake Cornish?

After a year of lockdown, this year's Love Islanders seem more than ready to get amongst the action. So we can probably expect even more antics caught on camera, and maybe even more drama than usual. One of those who became single when lockdown struck is Jake Cornish. And here's what else we know about the new islander, who is a water engineer...
TV & VideosGrazia

Who Is Love Island's Brad McClelland?

Love Island is only a week away, and if you've been on the internet today then you'll have seen the line-up is currently being teased, as we're being introduced to members of the original cast. Next up on the list is Brad McClelland, so here's everything you need to know about the next singleton entering the villa... Oh, and he already has his eyes on another Love Islander. Very interesting.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Love Island's Alexandra Cane announces unexpected career change

Alexandra Cane from Love Island has announced a new career change, and you probably didn't see it coming. The Love Island 2018 contestant, who goes by @alexandralouise__ on Instagram, revealed on her Stories that she was adding another string to her bow as a healer. "So I'm currently working towards...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island 2021: It's Not Too Late To Apply For Love Island

Although the highly anticipated new series of Love Island starts tonight, applications for the show are still open as bosses are continue to look for potential islanders for later episodes - and you could be one of them. The initial cast was confirmed last week, but as fans will remember,...
TV SeriesGrazia

Which Couples Are Still Together From The 2020 Series Of Love Island?

Love Island, how we have missed you! Last year, we all missed a summer series due to the coronavirus pandemic - but, in case you've already forgotten, there was a winter series, right at the beginning of the year. Singer Paige Turley (famously the ex-girlfriend of Lewis Capaldi) and footballer Finley Tapp were crowned the winners, winning by just 1% of the vote against fellow sportsman Luke Trotman and beauty consultant Siânnise Fudge.