Cycling

Tour de France 2022 start list: Team DSM announce squad to support Romain Bardet

By Ryan Dabbs
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

The 2022 Tour de France begins on Friday 1 July, with 176 riders taking to the start line at the Grand Départ in Denmark before finishing, as usual, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday 24 July.

While the full start list isn't yet confirmed for the 2022 Tour de France, plenty of teams and riders have given indications over the last few months about their intentions for the upcoming Grand Tour, compiling a strong provisional start list alongside the four teams already announced.

So far, Jumbo-Visma, Lotto Soudal, Groupama-FDJ and Israel-Premier Tech have released their eight-man squads, with Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout Van Aert heading up Jumbo-Visma , while Caleb Ewan, Philippe Gilbert and Tim Wellens are starting for Lotto Soudal . David Gaudu, Thibaut Pinot and Stefan Küng will lead Groupama-FDJ, with Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang and Michael Woods riding for Israel-Premier Tech.

Team DSM and AG2R Citroën are the latest to release their squads. Romain Bardet will be joined by Andreas Leknessund , Chris Hamilton and John Degenkolb for DSM, while Geoffrey Bouchard, Bob Jungels and Benoît Cosnefroy will support Ben O'Connor for AG2R Citroën.

Reigning champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is returning to try and win the title for the third successive year over the 21 days of racing to Paris, but he and his team will face a tough battle for the Maillot Jaune.

His compatriot Roglič is expected to provide high most difficult test at the Grand Tour, with Vingegaard and Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) ready and waiting for any opportunities in the general classification.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Tour winner from 2018, is also expected to line up, but he will likely ride for his teammates rather than making an attempt at the yellow jersey himself. After twice finishing second at the Tour de France before, and once in third, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) is no doubt desperate to stand on the top step of the podium this time around, though his chances in doing so look slim.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) perhaps offers France's greatest opportunity at a home win, though he has previously stated stage wins are the main goal at this Tour, rather than the overall victory.

Plenty of other riders are aiming for stage wins and the different jerseys on offer, too. Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will resume battle in France. While the latter has claimed he is only targeting stage wins, rather than the points classification, it is likely he will still have to beat Van Aert on a few occasions to achieve that goal.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are placing their sprint hopes on Fabio Jakobsen, opting not to bring Mark Cavendish into the fold - a stage win for the Manxman would give him the most stage wins in Tour history, allowing him to overtake Eddy Merckx as the pair both sit on 34.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) are also expected to join Ewan in lining up for the Grands Départs in Denmark, adding their names to an already stellar start list of some of cycling's biggest names.

The provisional start list for the 2022 Tour de France is below, with each squad updated once their teams are confirmed.

Tour de France 2022 provisional start list

Jumbo-Visma

BENOOT Tiesj
VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
LAPORTE Christophe
VINGEGAARD Jonas
VAN AERT Wout
ROGLIČ Primož
KUSS Sepp
KRUIJSWIJK Steven

Lotto Soudal

KRON Andreas
GILBERT Philippe
VAN MOER Brent
VERMEERSCH Florian
FRISON Frederik
JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
EWAN Caleb
WELLENS Tim

Groupama-FDJ

LE GAC Olivier
KÜNG Stefan
PINOT Thibaut
GAUDU David
MADOUAS Valentin
STORER Michael
Antoine Duchesne
Kevin Geniets

Israel-Premier Tech

GOLDSTEIN Omer
FROOME Chris
WOODS Michael
FUGLSANG Jakob
CLARKE Simon
IMPEY Daryl
NEILANDS Krists
HOULE Hugo

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

LAMPAERT Yves
DECLERCQ Tim
CATTANEO Mattia
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
SÉNÉCHAL Florian
JAKOBSEN Fabio
ASGREEN Kasper
MØRKØV Michael
HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
CAVAGNA Rémi

Alpecin-Deceuninck

MEURISSE Xandro
VERMEERSCH Gianni
VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
DILLIER Silvan
KRIEGER Alexander
PLANCKAERT Edward
STANNARD Robert
GOGL Michael
VAN DER POEL Mathieu
PHILIPSEN Jasper

UAE Team Emirates

TRENTIN Matteo
BJERG Mikkel
LAENGEN Vegard Stake
HIRSCHI Marc
POGAČAR Tadej
SOLER Marc
MAJKA Rafał
MCNULTY Brandon
BENNETT George

AG2R Citroën

BOUCHARD Geoffrey
O'CONNOR Ben
COSNEFROY Benoît
JUNGELS Bob
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
NAESEN Oliver
CHEREL Mikael
DEWULF Stan

Cofidis

PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
LAFAY Victor
MARTIN Guillaume
GESCHKE Simon
THOMAS Benjamin
IZAGIRRE Ion
COQUARD Bryan

Arkéa Samsic

CAPIOT Amaury
SWIFT Connor
OWSIAN Łukasz
LOUVEL Matis
PICHON Laurent
DELAPLACE Anthony
GUERNALEC Thibault
QUINTANA Nairo
BARGUIL Warren

Trek-Segafredo

SIMMONS Quinn
CICCONE Giulio
PEDERSEN Mads
MOLLEMA Bauke
STUYVEN Jasper
TOLHOEK Antwan

BikeExchange-Jayco

YATES Simon
MEZGEC Luka
MATTHEWS Michael
DURBRIDGE Luke
GROENEWEGEN Dylan

TotalEnergies

DOUBEY Fabien
FERRON Valentin
VUILLERMOZ Alexis
TURGIS Anthony
SAGAN Peter
LATOUR Pierre

Bahrain-Victorious

TRATNIK Jan
CARUSO Damiano
HAIG Jack
MOHORIČ Matej
TEUNS Dylan
MÄDER Gino

Ineos Grenadiers

PIDCOCK Thomas
MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
YATES Adam
HAYTER Ethan
VAN BAARLE Dylan
GANNA Filippo
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
THOMAS Geraint

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

PETIT Adrien
ZIMMERMANN Georg
PETILLI Simone
BAKELANTS Jan
PASQUALON Andrea
HERMANS Quinten
GOOSSENS Kobe
MEINTJES Louis
VAN DER HOORN Taco
KRISTOFF Alexander

Astana Qazaqstan

BATTISTELLA Samuele
LUTSENKO Alexey
MOSCON Gianni

Bora-Hansgrohe

GROßSCHARTNER Felix
POLITT Nils
VLASOV Aleksandr
KÄMNA Lennard
ARCHBOLD Shane
MULLEN Ryan
BENNETT Sam
KONRAD Patrick
VAN POPPEL Danny
SCHACHMANN Maximilian

Movistar

JORGENSON Matteo
IZAGIRRE Gorka
ERVITI Imanol
OLIVEIRA Nelson
MAS Enric
VERONA Carlos

EF Education-EasyPost

BETTIOL Alberto
RUTSCH Jonas
URÁN Rigoberto
PADUN Mark
GUERREIRO Ruben
CHAVES Esteban
BISSEGGER Stefan
CORT Magnus

Team DSM

TUSVELD Martin
LEKNESSUND Andreas
EEKHOFF Nils
DAINESE Alberto
BARDET Romain
HAMILTON Chris
DEGENKOLB John
VERMAEKE Kevin

B&B Hotels-KTM

LIETAER Eliot
SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
BONNAMOUR Franck
ROLLAND Pierre
GOUGEARD Alexis

