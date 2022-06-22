Tour de France 2022 start list: Team DSM announce squad to support Romain Bardet

The 2022 Tour de France begins on Friday 1 July, with 176 riders taking to the start line at the Grand Départ in Denmark before finishing, as usual, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday 24 July.

While the full start list isn't yet confirmed for the 2022 Tour de France, plenty of teams and riders have given indications over the last few months about their intentions for the upcoming Grand Tour, compiling a strong provisional start list alongside the four teams already announced.

So far, Jumbo-Visma, Lotto Soudal, Groupama-FDJ and Israel-Premier Tech have released their eight-man squads, with Primož Roglič, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout Van Aert heading up Jumbo-Visma , while Caleb Ewan, Philippe Gilbert and Tim Wellens are starting for Lotto Soudal . David Gaudu, Thibaut Pinot and Stefan Küng will lead Groupama-FDJ, with Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang and Michael Woods riding for Israel-Premier Tech.

Team DSM and AG2R Citroën are the latest to release their squads. Romain Bardet will be joined by Andreas Leknessund , Chris Hamilton and John Degenkolb for DSM, while Geoffrey Bouchard, Bob Jungels and Benoît Cosnefroy will support Ben O'Connor for AG2R Citroën.

Reigning champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is returning to try and win the title for the third successive year over the 21 days of racing to Paris, but he and his team will face a tough battle for the Maillot Jaune.

His compatriot Roglič is expected to provide high most difficult test at the Grand Tour, with Vingegaard and Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers) ready and waiting for any opportunities in the general classification.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Tour winner from 2018, is also expected to line up, but he will likely ride for his teammates rather than making an attempt at the yellow jersey himself. After twice finishing second at the Tour de France before, and once in third, Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) is no doubt desperate to stand on the top step of the podium this time around, though his chances in doing so look slim.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) perhaps offers France's greatest opportunity at a home win, though he has previously stated stage wins are the main goal at this Tour, rather than the overall victory.

Plenty of other riders are aiming for stage wins and the different jerseys on offer, too. Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) will resume battle in France. While the latter has claimed he is only targeting stage wins, rather than the points classification, it is likely he will still have to beat Van Aert on a few occasions to achieve that goal.

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl are placing their sprint hopes on Fabio Jakobsen, opting not to bring Mark Cavendish into the fold - a stage win for the Manxman would give him the most stage wins in Tour history, allowing him to overtake Eddy Merckx as the pair both sit on 34.

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) are also expected to join Ewan in lining up for the Grands Départs in Denmark, adding their names to an already stellar start list of some of cycling's biggest names.

The provisional start list for the 2022 Tour de France is below, with each squad updated once their teams are confirmed.

Tour de France 2022 provisional start list

Jumbo-Visma

BENOOT Tiesj

VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan

LAPORTE Christophe

VINGEGAARD Jonas

VAN AERT Wout

ROGLIČ Primož

KUSS Sepp

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

Lotto Soudal

KRON Andreas

GILBERT Philippe

VAN MOER Brent

VERMEERSCH Florian

FRISON Frederik

JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt

EWAN Caleb

WELLENS Tim

Groupama-FDJ

LE GAC Olivier

KÜNG Stefan

PINOT Thibaut

GAUDU David

MADOUAS Valentin

STORER Michael

Antoine Duchesne

Kevin Geniets

Israel-Premier Tech

GOLDSTEIN Omer

FROOME Chris

WOODS Michael

FUGLSANG Jakob

CLARKE Simon

IMPEY Daryl

NEILANDS Krists

HOULE Hugo

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

LAMPAERT Yves

DECLERCQ Tim

CATTANEO Mattia

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

SÉNÉCHAL Florian

JAKOBSEN Fabio

ASGREEN Kasper

MØRKØV Michael

HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

CAVAGNA Rémi

Alpecin-Deceuninck

MEURISSE Xandro

VERMEERSCH Gianni

VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume

DILLIER Silvan

KRIEGER Alexander

PLANCKAERT Edward

STANNARD Robert

GOGL Michael

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

PHILIPSEN Jasper

UAE Team Emirates

TRENTIN Matteo

BJERG Mikkel

LAENGEN Vegard Stake

HIRSCHI Marc

POGAČAR Tadej

SOLER Marc

MAJKA Rafał

MCNULTY Brandon

BENNETT George

AG2R Citroën

BOUCHARD Geoffrey

O'CONNOR Ben

COSNEFROY Benoît

JUNGELS Bob

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

NAESEN Oliver

CHEREL Mikael

DEWULF Stan

Cofidis

PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc

LAFAY Victor

MARTIN Guillaume

GESCHKE Simon

THOMAS Benjamin

IZAGIRRE Ion

COQUARD Bryan

Arkéa Samsic

CAPIOT Amaury

SWIFT Connor

OWSIAN Łukasz

LOUVEL Matis

PICHON Laurent

DELAPLACE Anthony

GUERNALEC Thibault

QUINTANA Nairo

BARGUIL Warren

Trek-Segafredo

SIMMONS Quinn

CICCONE Giulio

PEDERSEN Mads

MOLLEMA Bauke

STUYVEN Jasper

TOLHOEK Antwan

BikeExchange-Jayco

YATES Simon

MEZGEC Luka

MATTHEWS Michael

DURBRIDGE Luke

GROENEWEGEN Dylan

TotalEnergies

DOUBEY Fabien

FERRON Valentin

VUILLERMOZ Alexis

TURGIS Anthony

SAGAN Peter

LATOUR Pierre

Bahrain-Victorious

TRATNIK Jan

CARUSO Damiano

HAIG Jack

MOHORIČ Matej

TEUNS Dylan

MÄDER Gino

Ineos Grenadiers

PIDCOCK Thomas

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

YATES Adam

HAYTER Ethan

VAN BAARLE Dylan

GANNA Filippo

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

THOMAS Geraint

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

PETIT Adrien

ZIMMERMANN Georg

PETILLI Simone

BAKELANTS Jan

PASQUALON Andrea

HERMANS Quinten

GOOSSENS Kobe

MEINTJES Louis

VAN DER HOORN Taco

KRISTOFF Alexander

Astana Qazaqstan

BATTISTELLA Samuele

LUTSENKO Alexey

MOSCON Gianni

Bora-Hansgrohe

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

POLITT Nils

VLASOV Aleksandr

KÄMNA Lennard

ARCHBOLD Shane

MULLEN Ryan

BENNETT Sam

KONRAD Patrick

VAN POPPEL Danny

SCHACHMANN Maximilian

Movistar

JORGENSON Matteo

IZAGIRRE Gorka

ERVITI Imanol

OLIVEIRA Nelson

MAS Enric

VERONA Carlos

EF Education-EasyPost

BETTIOL Alberto

RUTSCH Jonas

URÁN Rigoberto

PADUN Mark

GUERREIRO Ruben

CHAVES Esteban

BISSEGGER Stefan

CORT Magnus

Team DSM

TUSVELD Martin

LEKNESSUND Andreas

EEKHOFF Nils

DAINESE Alberto

BARDET Romain

HAMILTON Chris

DEGENKOLB John

VERMAEKE Kevin

B&B Hotels-KTM

LIETAER Eliot

SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian

BONNAMOUR Franck

ROLLAND Pierre

GOUGEARD Alexis