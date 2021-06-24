Padres sweep the Dodgers

Cancel
The Padres completed a 3-game sweep of the Dodgers at Petco Park with a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Victor Caratini all hit home runs. After the game, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove discussed the big win.

