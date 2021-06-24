Cancel
Max Bain shines in Cubs 8-0 loss to Fort Wayne

By Max Thoma
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - Max Bain dazzled on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field but it wasn’t enough as the South Bend Cubs (18-25) lost to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-23) by a final of 8-0. Bain put forth his best performance in his rookie season in Minor League Baseball, tossing six no-hit innings and racking up eight strikeouts. It was the second night in a row in which a Cubs starter tallied eight strikeouts as Matteo Bocchi picked up eight strikeouts in just four innings last night.

