Max Bain shines in Cubs 8-0 loss to Fort Wayne

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be back in their home state, but still on the road this week. They go to Four-Winds Field in South Bend to take on the Cubs. This will be the second series the TinCaps have played in South Bend this year. The previous visit entailed a benches clearing brawl. Not only was there the brawl, but Fort Wayne ended up blowing a 7-0 lead in the ballgame. Both clubs have emphasized they have moved on from the incident.