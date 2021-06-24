CUSD will vote on LCAP next week, setting three goals for the district

Prior to beginning the business portion of the June 3 Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Governing Board meeting, the Board heard 55 minutes of public comment on items that were not on the meeting agenda. The majority of the comments concerned the ‘No Place For Hate’ (NPFH) school climate program adopted at all four of the district schools. Some speakers also addressed the district’s Equity Committee. Those who brought up concerns with NPFH cited the program’s overreach and its connection with the Anti-Defamation League. The majority of speakers who supported the program shared direct positive student experiences from participation in program events in both elementary and high school. Elected officials are prohibited from discussing non-agendized subjects at the meeting so there was no further information from the district.