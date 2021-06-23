Fearless in the pursuit of opportunity
How do you become a CEO? Start making some calls. Cold calling companies is not the only way Jennifer Lawrence Hanscom ’91 became leader of the largest medical professional association in Washington. In addition to her audacity, her education empowered her to advance from a survey research job in Salem to overseeing Washington State Medical Association’s (WSMA) operations and communications, which includes representing its 11,000-plus healthcare professionals.willamette.edu