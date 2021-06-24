Olympics-Japan emperor appears ‘concerned’ about COVID-19 spread through Games -Kyodo

São Paulo, Brazil – A multidisciplinary analysis by a group of Brazilian scientists, published online in the journal Scientific Reports on June 21, 2021, revealed that three major factors accounted for the geographic spread of SARS-COV-2 across Brazil, as well as the massive flow of people in search of hospital care throughout the country, during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. SARS-CoV-2 entered Brazil at the end of February 2020 through the country’s international airports. Mathematical modeling revealed that during the first weeks of March 2020, the “super-spreader city” of São Paulo, located next to both the largest Brazilian international airport and the busiest highway hub in the country, accounted for more than 85% of COVID-19’s case spread throughout Brazil. By considering only 16 other spreader cities, the authors were able to account for 98-99% of the cases reported during the first 3 months of the Brazilian pandemic in 2020. Most of this spread of COVID-19 cases resulted from people traveling across the country’s major highways and its air space, which remained open during the entire month of March 2020. For instance, a group of 26 major federal highways alone accounted for about 30% of SARS-CoV-2’s case spread during this period.