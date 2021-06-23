Cancel
Huntington Library Adds Three New Members to Board of Trustees

pasadenanow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens announces the addition of three new members to its Board of Trustees. They are Christine Bender, J. Mario Molina, and Mei-Lee Ney. The Board, whose members share fiduciary responsibility for the institution and final decision-making on major matters, was recently expanded from five to seven members after 100 years. With the retirement of chair Loren Rothschild, Trustee Gregory A. Pieschala has been named chair. Other members include Andrew Barth, Simon K.C. Li, and Wendy Munger.

www.pasadenanow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
