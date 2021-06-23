Huntington Library Adds Three New Members to Board of Trustees

Three individuals who were outspoken on the Lakeside Park development issue have been appointed to the Advisory Park Board. City manager Joe Moore says former council candidate, Lawrence Foster, executive director of The Arc Fond du Lac, Liz Morrell, and Friends of Lakeside Park member Amy Schingen, were the only people who applied for the openings. “I for one am not screening people based on an opinion they have on something, I would rather be more inclusive than that,” Moore told WFDL news. “I think when we have a diverse set of views on an advisory board like the Park Board I think that’s a good thing.” Foster and Morrell voiced their support for development at the park, while Schingen is part of a group that was opposed to building a restaurant at the park.