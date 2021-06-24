Cancel
NZD/USD now moved into a consolidative phase – UOB

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

The subsequent break of our ‘strong resistance’ level at 0.7050 (high has been 0.7069) indicates that the weak phase in NZD that started early last week has come to an end. The current movement is …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

forextv.com
Marketsdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation Continues Below 1.4000

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bearish price action when either of the identified resistance levels were first reached. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Shrinking bets for a move to 111.35 – UOB

A move to the 111.35 level in USD/JPY now seems to be losing traction, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for USD to ‘edge higher’ last Friday was wrong as it dropped to 110.47 before snapping back up. The price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook and USD could trade between 110.50 and 111.00 for today.”
Marketsdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Double Top Points to More Weakness

Sell the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1970. Set a buy-stop at 1.1945 and a take-profit at 1.2000. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. The EUR/USD declined after the strong US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data and as hopes of an infrastructure package rose. The pair is trading at 1.1924, which was slightly below last week’s high of 1.1975.
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Consolidating as Key Resistance Holds

A rather subdued start to the week for markets amid a lack of key macro drivers. In turn, major G10 pairs remain in narrow ranges and as volatility (VIX) drifts lower, tight ranges will persist until later in the week, where we have US ISM figures alongside the latest NFP report. AUD/USD has struggled to overcome resistance at 0.7600, while renewed restrictions in NSW, have not helped matters for the Aussie. That said, restrictions are likely to have a limited impact on the Aussie and instead the focus will be on the upcoming monetary policy decision on July 6th in which the expectation is that the three-year yield target will not be moved to the November 2024 bond, thus maintaining the April 2024 bond as the target bond. Alongside this, in light of the recent stellar employment report, there is also a potential for the RBA to sound less dovish regarding the outlook for monetary policy, signalling a rate hike for 2023 as opposed to 2024.
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD Dollar Outlook, Momentum Fading? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. The US Dollar’s momentum against ASEAN currencies slowed. USD/SGD approaching key resistance, USD/THB could climb. USD/IDR attempting to extend gains, USD/PHP consolidating. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar paused its advance against the Singapore Dollar this past week, with...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Higher short-end rates underpins the kiwi – ANZ

The kiwi continues to consolidate around 0.7070. Higher short-end rates are key support, helped by optimism that Wellington has dodged COVID-19, though it’s still too soon to be sure, strategists at ANZ Bank report. “Wellington remains in Level 2 (which has been extended by a further 48hrs), but with no...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD vs AUD/NZD and EUR/USD vs AUD/CAD

AUD/NZD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the top exchange rate in the AUD universe of currency pairs and second as the halfway point between GBP/USD and AUD/USD. Today's AUD/NZD at 1.0732 trades 20 pips below vital 1.0752. AUD/CAD serves two purposes in currency markets. First as the...
Marketsbabypips.com

Weekly Technical Outlook: Gold Retest, Breakout Setups on TSLA & NZD/USD

It’s shaping up to be an exciting week with these key levels being tested on gold, NZD/USD, and Tesla shares. Don’t miss out on these potential long-term plays!. NZD/USD might be done with its long-term rally, as the pair formed a sketchy double top on its daily time frame. Price is still sitting on the neckline, though, still deciding whether to make a bounce or a break.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/INR: Price Range Tightens as Bullish Move Seems to Stall

The USD/INR is certainly within the higher part of its mid-term range, but intriguingly, it produced evidence last week of starting to run out of bullish momentum. The high achieved in the past five days of trading has been approximately 74.4100 and this happened early last week. The move higher in the USD/INR may have caught bearish speculators by surprise the past month, but as the USD/INR begins to show signs of losing upwards mobility, traders may be beginning to feel attracted to wager on price action to the downside emerging again.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD

EUR/USD is trading at 1.1925; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1930 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1745. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2045. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2135.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD now seen within the 1.1865/1.2005 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group now expect EUR/USD to navigate between 1.1865 and 1.2005 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for EUR to ‘trade sideways’ was incorrect as it popped to 1.1975 before dropping back down quickly. Despite the advance, upward momentum has barely improved and EUR is unlikely to strengthen further. For today, EUR is more likely to trade between 1.1900 and 1.1950.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: US 10-year real yields above 1.50% supports the upside – OCBC

On the first day of a big week, USD/JPY drops towards 110.50 amid falling yields. Nevertheless, strategists at OCBC Bank still favour the USD against the JPY as the dollar probably draws positive support on net from the yield space. “110.50/60 limited downside moves, with 111.00/20 capping bounces.”. “Should the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/THB points to further consolidation – UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research noted USD/THB is seen within the 31.60-32.10 range for the time being. “We highlighted last Monday that ‘a break of the year-to-date high at 31.60 would not be surprising but the next resistance at 31.75 could be out of reach within this week’.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation seems likely

EUR/USD keeps business below the 200-day SMA so far. The pair tracks the generalized side-lined mood in the global markets. ECB’s Lagarde and US Nonfarm Payrolls will take centre stage. EUR/USD has started the week in the same consolidative mood that ended the previous one, and always navigating the area...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD stays side-lined in the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is forecast to keep the consolidative mood unchanged for the time being, likely between 1.3820 and 1.4020. 24-hoour view: “While we highlighted last Friday that ‘risk remains on the downside’, we held the view that ‘any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860’. Our view was not wrong as GBP dropped to a low of 1.3870. Downward momentum has improved a tad and for today, GBP could dip below 1.3860 but the major support at 1.3820 is not expected to come under threat (there is another support at 1.3840). Resistance is at 1.3915 followed by 1.3940.”
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout to 0.7600 Likely

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7650. Set a buy-stop at 0.7600 and a take-profit at 0.7700. Add a stop-loss at 0.7550. The AUD/USD pair declined in early trading as investors reacted to the latest lockdowns announced in Australia to curb the spread of the new Delta variant. The pair fell to 0.7583, which was slightly below last week’s high of 0.7615.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD eyes a 61.8% Fibo retracement and then lower

AUD/USD is taking on the bear's commitments is a significant correction. All eyes will be on the RBA 6 July meeting as the month draws towards a close. AUD/USD ended the day flat on Friday at 0.7586 after ranging between 0.7579 and 0.7616 following a slide from the late European trade highs despite a softer greenback.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery at Risk - Pound Levels

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels. GBP/USD recovery vulnerable while below yearly high-week close. Resistance at 1.4024, bearish invalidation 1.4155 - Support 1.3794, 1.3675 key. The British Pound snapped a three-week losing streak against the US Dollar with GBP/USD up 0.87% in early US trade on Friday. Despite...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now moved into a 0.7520-0.7650 range – UOB

According to UOB Group’s FX Strategists, the negative phase in AUD/USD seems to have ended. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected it to ‘trade between 0.7535 and 0.7595’. AUD subsequently traded within a narrower range than expected (0.7566/0.7592) before closing little changed at 0.7583 (+0.09%). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and AUD could edge higher but a sustained rise above 0.7600 is unlikely (next resistance is at 0.7620). Support is 0.7565 followed by 0.7545.”
Currenciesbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: NZD/USD

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure is up for release soon, so will the dollar resume its rally on another pickup in price pressures?. If so, this neat area of interest on NZD/USD might hold as resistance. And now for the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions: