Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor’s Corner

By Pastor Renee Johnson
bowmanextra.com
 4 days ago

We are all too familiar with the news about draught conditions across the state and region. Maps with ever darkening circles depicting deepening draught conditions run on almost every news outlet. The severity of the draught categories ranges from abnormally dry to moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional draught. Each time...

www.bowmanextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Jesus is Lucifer

⁣"Christianity and the Survival of the West", Revilo P Oliver. I'll tell you the same thing I'll tell anyone. There is a spirit world and there is a hierarchy in it and the devil/demons are not in charge. Demons flee from the name of Jesus(Yahushua) and true worship of him. True Satanists know this and have demons appear before them. If you don't believe me, go play with a Ouija board and let me know how that goes for you......If you don't believe the bible, go get some physical proof. But be prepared to have your mind changed. You have nothing to lose, you're going to hell at this point anyway.
Religionchurchleaders.com

What Is Speaking in Tongues?

The theological debate of speaking in tongues has been around longer than you and I have been on God’s beautiful planet that he created for us. What makes this spiritual gift from God so fascinating is all the unknowns that surround it or as the Apostle Paul calls it “mysteries by the Spirit.“ New Christians and old Christians alike usually ask the same questions when it comes to discussing speaking in tongues.
Religionbitchute.com

The Bibles mark of the beast

In the bible, the prophecy of the mark of the beast can be found in the book of Revelation, Chapter 13. Here is a link to a page filled with the latest RFID microchip news…
Ville Platte, LAevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: God is our sufficiency

Paul said in Philippians 1:19-21 (KJV), “For I know that this shall turn to my salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ, according to my earnest expectation and my hope, that in nothing I shall be ashamed, but that with all boldness, as always, so now also Christ shall be magnified in my body, whether it be by life or by death. For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.”
Religionraptureforums.com

The End Times According to Jesus…Part 3

“No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. Two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left. Two women will be grinding with a hand mill; one will be taken and the other left.” (Matt 24:36-41)
ReligionCedar Valley Daily Times

PASTOR'S PEN: Jesus' father is our father

The Lord’s Prayer is the Christian prayer par excellence because it is the prayer that our Lord Jesus Himself taught His disciples to pray. In Luke’s Gospel, one of Jesus’ disciples asked, “Lord, teach us to pray.”. Jesus replied saying, “When you pray, say, Our Father who art in heaven…”...
Religionfremontcountycrusader.com

Chaplain's Corner: The Kingdom of God

Jesus taught more about the kingdom of God than anything else. In the Lord's Prayer, He prayed “Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” I believe the answer to that prayer is upon us now. Romans 14:17 states, “The Kingdom of God is not food or drink, but righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.”
South Boston, VAyourgv.com

POET'S CORNER: Monday, June 14

Sitting behind these walls is a place I never wanted to be. Having my freedom stripped is a pain I can’t bare. Having to be told what to do is totally unfair. Sitting behind these walls hurts my children more than me. Sitting behind these walls is definitely no place...
Cancerclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: What cancer did to my prayers

You can imagine our fears when my wife, after two of four infusions of chemo, felt a lump near the surgery site of her cancer. As we do in church family, prayer chains were notified, but I must admit that the cancer had done some damage to my prayer. What about all the heartfelt prayer when she was first suspected of having cancer and we were waiting for the diagnosis from the biopsy? All the good that did!
Family RelationshipsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Writer’s corner: A true dad

My father came into my life when I prayed for a dad. My dad showed me how a man is supposed to treat a wife and raise a child. My dad also showed me that he would never leave me behind when I became an adult because even though I’m grown I always need my dad.
Shawnee, OKShawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: Experiencing fear

Shawnee First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) It amazes me how many times I look at the Lectionary texts and discover that the texts are so timely. Many times, they are almost too timely, and I am not always sure that I want to go where they take us. (If you are unfamiliar with the Lectionary, see a brief definition at the end of this column.)
Religionncadvertiser.com

Pastor's Pen: Reality of taking something to God in prayer

In 'Reality' when we take something to God in prayer, do we really have faith in His ability to answer us?. Many times we can continue to hold onto our request, refusing to let go and let God take control!. I think we have all heard, 'take it to the...
ReligionWashington Post

Saddleback Church’s ordination of women pastors to be considered by SBC committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (RNS) — A committee that determines whether churches are conforming to Southern Baptist Convention affiliation rules will consider whether Saddleback Church, a prominent California congregation led by bestselling author Rick Warren, can continue in fellowship with the SBC after Saddleback recently ordained three women pastors. Shad Tibbs, pastor...
Societysouthernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: Fathers and Father's Day

What does Father’s Day mean to you? Do you or did you have an earthly father who loved you and let you know that you are/were loved?. Or do you, did you always question your dad’s love for you? Did you, do you even know your dad?. Father’s Day can...
Religionclearwaterprogress.com

Pastor's Notes: A common salvation

This one Biblical author, Jude, a man of few words writes about his concern, about that which all Christians experience, that concern is the common salvation. He says he felt constrained to urge all Christians to contend for their faith that was entrusted to God’s holy people. Now, with what is happening in our nation these days it is time to heed his advice. It is common to us when we respect denominational policies and teachings whether we agree or not. The common faith is what was initially given to all. The Gospel is the same, it has never changed. Jesus Christ is the Good News, He is still the same. Accepting Him as Savior and Lord is the spiritual experience in common salvation. The knowing of the forgiveness of sin, and reconciliation to a righteous Father in glory, and of a justification with Him in His eyes, creating a place of harmony and peace for eternal life is common salvation.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Remember the long road

Before they entered the promised land, Moses admonished the Israelites to obey the commandments they had received from God. He also encouraged them to remember how God had led them faithfully and taught them crucial lessons during their long journey in the wilderness. This shows us that looking at our past can add perspective to the present. All of us can benefit by reflecting on how God's grace and mercy have brought us to this moment. “Remember the long road on which the Lord your God led you during these forty years in the desert so he could humble you” (Deuteronomy 8:2a).
Religionjimiadewumi.com

Pastor declares prophecy for this year’s BBNaija

A Pastor has declared a prophecy against the upcoming 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show, BBNaija, with claims that a housemate will do wonders for Christ. According to one prophet Omotosho Tope Joseph of Word Diet International Gospel Church, this year’s BBNaija show will make a different turn unlike the years before.
Religiontheheraldreview.com

Pastor's Pen: Beware of Satan's false ways

Today, we see the ugly heads arise of false science, false religion, false wisdom, false history, false promises by politicians, false feelings, false offenses and false answers to problems. How discouraging to be daily attacked by these philosophies of satanic influences. God is against it all. Be warned. "A false...