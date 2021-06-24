In Memory of our Friend Jay
Next Friday, June 25th, at 5:30pm sharp, the Hettinger Country Club will host their Annual “Par 3 Shootout.” It is a crazy, fun, two-person team, par-three, nine-hole format – which leads into the “Hettinger Country Club Invitational Tournament” on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27. This year the Shootout is in Memory of Jay Fuglie, a Hettinger born and raised golfer, who is now playing 18 (maybe 36) a day in heaven – where his putts are always past the hole and his dad’s 8-iron is as solid as ever.www.bowmanextra.com