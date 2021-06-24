Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

Trent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres, who hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons. The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado, who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his 23rd save, most in the majors.