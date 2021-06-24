Cancel
Padres beat Dodgers 5-3 for 1st sweep of rivals in 8 seasons

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrent Grisham drew a go-ahead, bases-loaded walk with one out in the eighth and the San Diego Padres, who hit three solo homers off Trevor Bauer, beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the NL West rivals in eight seasons. The game ended in front of a sellout crowd of 43,961 when pinch-hitter Albert Pujols lined out to third baseman Manny Machado, who doubled Will Smith off second. That earned Mark Melancon his 23rd save, most in the majors.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres Beat Dodgers 5 3#The San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers
