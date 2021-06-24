From the Featherduster

Nature’s pages feature a book about immunology from 1971 and discuss scientific education in 1871. You have full access to this article via your institution. Immune Surveillance: Perspectives in Immunology. Edited by Richard T. Smith and Maurice Landy — In each of the past three years, a conference, under the sponsorship of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been held at Brook Lodge, Augusta, Michigan. It is in fact a sort of immunological … tournament — the entry is restricted to those who have done well in previous years and the few promising youngsters whose performance on the circuit augurs well for their future. A few distinguished but less active seniors are asked along for the occasional comment. All that is lacking is the excited audience and the hot-dog sellers … The book which is the subject of this review provides the link between the conference and a wider public, but unfortunately it lacks the dramatic impact of the occasion itself … [T]here must be no doubt that this book records an important occasion in the world of immunology … Contemporary notions of receptor theory and recognition mechanisms are thoroughly aired and the concept of immunological surveillance (and its failure) in relation to tumour growth is discussed in a singularly clear manner … The book is suitable for purchase by the libraries of all interested institutes and for the bedsides of dedicated individuals. It is well laid out with good summaries of session topics in a manner engagingly similar to that adopted at the beginning of chapters in Victorian novelettes.