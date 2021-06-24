Cancel
Lifestyle

From the Featherduster

By Paula Richter
bowmanextra.com
 4 days ago

Becky and the children went river-gapping today. She has to move her cows because the spring in that pasture cannot keep up to the watering needs of her cows. This brought back many memories. Fencing across a river (river gapping) has always been an interesting experience. But lately, things have...

www.bowmanextra.com
Lifestyle
Airplanes
Lifestyle

From Inside a Prickly Shrub

My body is scrunched, warped into a pretzel-like configuration in my best attempt to stay cool in the meager shade of a prickly shrub. My back and left arm are being jabbed by the spiny ridged leaves of this savage shelter and sunlight still speckles my legs. I’ve been out on the PCT for over a month and there is little I take for granted, especially not even a bit of reprieve from the afternoon sun in the desert of Southern California.
Entertainment

From the Woodlot

Oh, I want to sit on my porch and pick on my old guitar;. And just hope you’re hanging loose wherever you are;. While I sit on my porch and pick on my old guitar. – Johnny Cash. Another summer solstice is upon us; my mind heads straight to my...
Design

From the dusty reaches of yesteryear

Bringing some life to what might have been dead lead and surprising details created by hand at true 25mm scale. Its actually interesting to have the dwarf at approx. 15mm scale and play about in trying to draw out the character put into the work. I did actually go in and try to get the eyes but they just don’t show up from how far the helmet sits.
Recipes

The from frozen baguette results

The frozen bake took place this morning with some promising mixer results. The oven spring was excellent the crispiness perfect. The color is poor and the crumb ends could be attributed to other causes. Can anyone offer suggestions as to better color?. The tail of the tape. 1. spray with...
Astronomy
The Atlantic

The Beauty of Earth From Orbit

Expedition 65 began in April of this year aboard the International Space Station, currently home to seven crew members. The ISS orbits the Earth at about 17,150 miles per hour, making a trip around the world about every 90 minutes. Today, the astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet spent hours outside the ISS, working on newly arrived solar arrays. In the past few months, crew members of Expedition 65 have also taken some amazing photographs of our lovely planet, and I wanted to share some of these unique views below.
Recipes

Homes for Foodies from $91K

One of my favorite meals in the world happens to be at a Thai restaurant overlooking the beach and the Caribbean in Tulum, on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. To be sure, I love my local street tacos as well. But, yes, Thai food in Mexico. The growth of worldwide transportation networks,...
Family Relationships

So Much to Choose From - Note from Darla

Wow! The area has opened up and is offering so many options for family fun that I'm exhausted from all the typing I did this past week. A quick drive through downtown was all I needed to know that COVID restrictions have lifted, as many people are enjoying being outside together in the summer sun. My dog Kelsey and I have enjoyed the cooler evenings by relaxing on the porch.
Wildlife

View from Sapsucker Woods: A Farewell from Fitz

John & Molly Fitzpatrick. Photo courtesy of John Fitzpatrick. From the Summer 2021 issue of Living Bird magazine. Subscribe now. Bidding proper farewell in 600 words is not easy, especially after 26 years. Directing the Cornell Lab of Ornithology has been an extraordinary and fun privilege, transforming often as our growth opened new horizons, technology afforded new opportunities, and conservation crises presented daunting challenges. Building on the solid foundation established by my predecessor, Charlie Walcott, we first strived for critical mass, then found our voice, ringing in the new millennium with transformational strategic plans and attitudes that we express to this day.
Grocery & Supermaket

Hints From Heloise

Dear Heloise: I use lemons a lot for the zesty taste that they give a number of dishes. I was going to make a recipe that called for the lemon zest as well as fresh squeezed lemon juice, but my lemons went bad only a couple of days after I bought them.
Gardening

Water from clouds better than from a hose

Here we are just days from the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, and it is as good a time as any to go over again — Watering 101. Sometimes one is observed watering a vegetable or ornamental garden with a hose producing a fine mist, and about the only thing getting watered is the foliage of the target plant(s). Or, conversely, sometimes there is a blast such as a fire hose would produce, which has the effect of a miniature atomic bomb as some small marigold or tomato is blasted clear of the ground, to die a lingering death in a hot June sun.
Hair Care

21 Different Ways to Get a Sandy Blonde Hair Color with Natural Depth

A sandy blonde hair color is a rich beige-toned shade of blonde that’s blended between warm and cool tones. Sparkling like champagne, it’s known to give tresses amazing natural depth! Plus, this subtle hue looks the best on fair to medium skin complexions and light-colored eyes. Hairstylist Whitney Boyer from...
Mason, TX

From the Librarian's Shelf...

Our next children’s program will be June 24th at 4:00. Happy Tails Mobile Zoo will be at the library with some animal friends! Read-to-Swim is also still running on weekdays from 1:00-2:00, courtesy of Mason Bank. New to the Library: DVDS The Blinding of Isaac Woodard Come Away The Courier City of Lies The Nest Raya and the Last Dragon Senior Moment Nonfiction: Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in WWII by Daniel James Brown “From the aut ...
Religion

Refills from a Blessed Cup

Commentary: It was hard for my dad to describe to me what he did at work when I was little. He was a mechanic in the Air Force, specializing in hydraulics for F-16s. When I asked, he would tell me about how fluids turn into pressure and how wind creates lift, conversations that floated above me but must have ended up still tucked into a corner of my mind where I listen to them now. But then, I must have given him enough blank looks to usually have him end with a gruff, "I fix planes."
Agriculture

From the Barns: Return to normal

Our area is still drying out from our last rains. We had some flooding, but weren’t affected too much. All our forage seemed to jump right past mid-maturity to maturity. Our heifers in the reed canary are over their heads in grass. So, there is more trample than we generally like, but need to remind ourselves that trample adds to valuable organic matter and soil structure that always pays later.
Cars

‘Trailer queen’

Ignoring naysayers, Corvette lover painstakingly restores 1959 car. Jill Jahn loves Corvettes, especially those early ones from the 1950s. So, when she saw one at a Kemah car collectors’ meetup, she knew she had to have it, she said. “The car wasn’t in too bad condition,” Jahn said. “It needed...
Science

From the archive

Nature’s pages feature a book about immunology from 1971 and discuss scientific education in 1871. You have full access to this article via your institution. Immune Surveillance: Perspectives in Immunology. Edited by Richard T. Smith and Maurice Landy — In each of the past three years, a conference, under the sponsorship of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been held at Brook Lodge, Augusta, Michigan. It is in fact a sort of immunological … tournament — the entry is restricted to those who have done well in previous years and the few promising youngsters whose performance on the circuit augurs well for their future. A few distinguished but less active seniors are asked along for the occasional comment. All that is lacking is the excited audience and the hot-dog sellers … The book which is the subject of this review provides the link between the conference and a wider public, but unfortunately it lacks the dramatic impact of the occasion itself … [T]here must be no doubt that this book records an important occasion in the world of immunology … Contemporary notions of receptor theory and recognition mechanisms are thoroughly aired and the concept of immunological surveillance (and its failure) in relation to tumour growth is discussed in a singularly clear manner … The book is suitable for purchase by the libraries of all interested institutes and for the bedsides of dedicated individuals. It is well laid out with good summaries of session topics in a manner engagingly similar to that adopted at the beginning of chapters in Victorian novelettes.
Apparel

Mama Chain Necklace In Gold

Add it to your wishlist and we will email you when it comes back in stock. There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Lola Rose London collection:. Small Square Treasure Box In Turquoise Agate Slices. Really pleased with this, good quality, looks good....
Shopping

LUXURY & VINTAGE

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. NIKI DE SAINT PHALLE. Box including a "Dance of the snake" necklace in gold plated and hand painted, as well as a 6 ml perfume bottle (still seale... 150 - 200 EUR help. Lot...
New York City, NY
GQMagazine

Khalid Shows Summer Is for Grape Soda Hair

Welcome to another week of Grooming Gods. We've got all walks of styles this week, from fresh new cuts to shaggy guys letting it all hang out. Matching your hair to your lighting scheme is seriously high-level. Andrew Scott. This guy did not come to the Armani show to play.
Skin Care

La Femme Perfumery

Established in 1984, La Femme Perfumery has one of the largest fragrance selections you will find anywhere. With a choice of over 700 including the most recent creations and numerous hard to find scents. Professional make up artists and skin care consultants are available to enhance your look or create a new you. La Prairie, Clarins, and Alexandra De Markoff offer a great range of colors and skin care products. Other items include beautiful hand made hair accessories, lip and nail care items, soaps, candles and numerous gift ideas. Daily shipping and free gift wrapping is always available.Located in the Third Street shopping area, La Femme has become a favorite of many Neopolitans and first time visitors. Stop today for a truly pleasant shopping experience.