Facebook moves Iowa State 'Campus' online, introduces college-only space
A new college-only space on Facebook called Facebook Campus is now eligible for Iowa State students to join as it continues to roll out to schools across the country. Facebook Campus offers students the ability to connect with classmates, find student organizations, clubs, events and create group chats for dorms, classes or other groups. Users will also have a short Campus profile, only visible to other Campus users, that can include information such as one's major and hometown.