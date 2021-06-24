Facebook moves Iowa State 'Campus' online, introduces college-only space

Facebook announced in April that it is working on its own podcast feature. The company could reportedly launch its new podcast product on June 22. The feature could allow Facebook users to access their favorite podcasts on Facebook and also create sound clips from their favorite shows and share them on Facebook pages. Facebook has already released its podcast terms and conditions that anyone can view. The episodes of your selected podcasts will appear under a new Podcasts tab that will be rolled out soon. It was showcased by the social media giant in April.