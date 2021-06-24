Defense Department Linguist Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison for Transmitting Highly Sensitive Classified National Defense Information to Aid a Foreign Government

After a three-week trial before Judge Guidry that concluded in September 2019, a federal jury found HUNGERFORD and MILBRATH guilty on all counts of the superseding indictment. Although trial was completed in September 2019, an in-person sentencing could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The charges stemmed from the defendants’ exploitation of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) EB-5 visa program. Congress created this program to bring investment into the United States and to create American jobs. The visa program permits immigrants to invest a minimum of $1,000,000.00 in a United States job-creating enterprise and obtain permanent residency if, after two years, that investment created or preserved ten American jobs. The minimum investment required was lowered to $500,000.00 if the investment was made in a targeted employment area (“TEA”), defined as an area with an unemployment rate of 150% of the national average.