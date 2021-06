The state of Illinois already has some of the highest gasoline prices in the country and next week, the state gas tax will increase. On Thursday July 1st, the tax will increase about 1/2 cent per gallon, depending on the blend. Gasoline prices are the highest they have been in Illinois since July of 2019, when the state gas tax doubled to 38 cents. At that time, state lawmakers put in place an automatic gas tax hike tied to inflation. The price of a gallon of gas in Illinois averages around $3.30 a gallon. In surrounding states such as Indiana and Missouri, gas prices are lower averaging around $2.80 per gallon.