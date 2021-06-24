Pilot flies replica of historic fighter plane from Nevada to Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN — A piece of history took center stage at The Sentimental Journey with Douglas Kulick, a former US Marine Corp. Officer, as a special guest. He has been an avid pilot since 1982, both from being in the military as well as finding a recreational attachment to the skies. He got deeply into aviation after building his own Kitfox aircraft (two-passenger kit built aircraft). After some time, he wanted to branch out to something bigger and something more attached to his military background.