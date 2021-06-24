Cancel
Victor Caratini’s sac fly in the eighth inning helps Padres sweep Dodgers, win 5-3

By FOX Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Padres swept the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-3 win. Victor Caratini hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to score Manny Machado and put the Padres up by two.

