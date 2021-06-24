Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Six Things You Should Be Asking Your Pharmacist…But Aren’t

shipnc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) An estimated 4.5 billion prescriptions will be filled this year in the United States, with about half of consumers taking at least one prescription medication over the past 30 days. “You’d think we would be better at communicating with our pharmacists – just as we do with our other...

www.shipnc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Express Scripts#Vitamins#Pharmacists#Statepoint#Pharmacy Practice#Jd Power#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Public HealthHerald Community Newspapers

Six Questions To Ask Your Doctor About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—While most American adults have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people still have questions. Everyone deserves to have access to factual information to make a decision about getting vaccinated. But many people don’t know where to go to get their questions answered.
HealthMarconews.com

Ask the Pharmacist: Factors that contribute to thyroid disease

Many people already know that iodine deficiency is one reason for insufficient thyroid hormone, but you may not realize that much more is at play when it comes to total thyroid gland health. There are several minerals that are essential for thyroid activation, for example, selenium and zinc. You don’t...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Tips for Proctors: Things They Should and Shouldn't Do

Guidelines to help objectively assess a practitioner's clinical competence. — This article wasfirst published June 14, 2021, by HCPro's Credentialing Resource Center, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Most hospitals and their medical staffs do little or nothing to prepare a staff member to proctor. This week’s quick tip is a...
Public Healthfoxla.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
Public Healthadvisory.com

Should you mandate a Covid-19 vaccine for your staff? Ask these 5 questions first.

Across the country, health care employers are facing a pressing question: How do you increase the number of staff vaccinated against Covid-19? While health care workers were among the first to be offered Covid-19 vaccines, data show that three months in nearly half of frontline health care workers had not received their first dose and nearly a third were either hesitant or not planning to get the vaccine. To increase vaccination rates, hospitals have launched education campaigns, offered financial incentives, and some have made vaccination mandatory for eligible employees. As we've seen with the flu vaccine, policies mandating vaccination are controversial, and the public health emergency (PHE) presents unique obstacles for health care employers considering Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
Hair Careatoallinks.com

Queries That You Should Ask a Hair transplant Specialist.

Hair loss may be brought on by numerous reasons including genetics, and hormonal imbalance, stress, lack of protein, inadequate diet, over chemotherapy, styling and a whole lot more. So, the hair loss brought on by different variables behaves differently and may be treated with the appropriate remedy. Locating a suitable...
Healthcortlandvoice.com

Protecting yourself from adverse drug reactions

Patients are increasing their risk for adverse drug reactions by taking a growing number of prescription medicines, over-the-counter drugs and nutritional supplements. While adverse drug reactions pose a threat to anyone taking a medication, the problem is a particular concern for seniors. Nearly half of adults 65 and older take five or more medications each week. That puts seniors at the greatest risk of polypharmacy from taking multiple prescription drugs to manage health issues such as diabetes and hypertension.
Mental HealthLifehacker

Why You Shouldn't Share Your Teen's Mental Health Issues Publicly Online

We’ve talked in the past about the need for parents to be more thoughtful or cautious about what we post about our kids online, particularly once they’re old enough to have a say in the information and images you release into the digital world. But there’s one area in which you may be disclosing too much information that you haven’t thought of, particularly as we’ve navigated the pandemic: their mental health.
Lifestyleboxden.com

Why you shouldn't eat your boogers

Let's take a closer look at that booger. It's mostly made of water, gel-like proteins that give it that gooey consistency and special immune proteins that f*ght off germs. Those immune proteins are especially useful because boogers are teeming with harmful viruses, like influenza. That's the whole point, actually. Boogers...
Bethesda, MDphysiciansweekly.com

Survival Up for Colon Cancer Patients in U.S. Military Health System

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Patients with colon cancer who are in the U.S. military health system, with universal health care, have better survival than those in the general U.S. population, according to a study published online June 23 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. Jie Lin, Ph.D.,...
Catssmokesignalsnews.com

Ask The Pharmacist: Oh no, not chigger bites

I was not sure what to write about this month, and then it hit me; actually, it bit me! This is the time of the year when we are busy outside spreading pine straw, working in our gardens or hiking with our dog(s) in the wood—even watching a concert at the Terraces. This is also prime time for chigger bites. And boy, do they itch!
Public Healthpatientdaily.com

Diabetes Shown As Strongest Indicator Of Covid-19 Severity In Japanese Patients

American Diabetes Association issued the following announcement on June 25. Findings of a new study show diabetes was the main risk factor for the accelerated advancement to a severe state in Japanese COVID-19 patients. Results of the retrospective analysis were presented at the virtual 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA).
Mental HealthUnion Leader

AARP: How to talk to your doctor about dementia

Patients and health care providers aren’t always on the same page when it comes to dementia. And stigma surrounding the disease factors into the disconnect, new AARP research shows. Nearly 20% of adults 40 and older say they would feel ashamed or embarrassed if they had dementia, according to an...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find drug duo that may cure COVID-19 together

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Managing Diabetic Health Outcomes Remotely

Changing healthcare landscapes allow healthcare providers and their patients more options for care than ever before. Integrating virtual care options into the long-term care of diabetic patients can have a significant and measurable impact on both clinical and financial outcomes within this population.
Mental Healthetenlightener.com

ASK A CHEROKEE HEALTH PROFESSIONAL: It’s okay to say you’re not okay

EAST TENNESSEE (June 2021) – Traumatic events can not only change the course of one’s life, but they can also change one’s overall outlook on life and their interactions with others. Some people associate Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) only with military experiences. However, this is not the only case where...
Carl Junction, MOMoultrie Observer

How to cope with, treat migraines

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The first time Kimberly Grizzle experienced a full-blown migraine, she misinterpreted it as a life-ending stroke. “It seared my brain,” the Carl Junction resident said. “(I thought) I was about to die.”. She said she has never forgotten that moment: it was a beautiful summer day,...