Six Things You Should Be Asking Your Pharmacist…But Aren’t

Across the country, health care employers are facing a pressing question: How do you increase the number of staff vaccinated against Covid-19? While health care workers were among the first to be offered Covid-19 vaccines, data show that three months in nearly half of frontline health care workers had not received their first dose and nearly a third were either hesitant or not planning to get the vaccine. To increase vaccination rates, hospitals have launched education campaigns, offered financial incentives, and some have made vaccination mandatory for eligible employees. As we've seen with the flu vaccine, policies mandating vaccination are controversial, and the public health emergency (PHE) presents unique obstacles for health care employers considering Covid-19 vaccine mandates.