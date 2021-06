I usually love this time of year: it fills me with hope. My ewes and lambs are belly-deep in grass, Matterdale about as beautiful as I’ve ever seen it. But today I am as hopeless as I have ever been — about the future of our countryside. The British government has signed a free trade deal with Australia that will not only do immediate harm, but also set the tone for how we’re going to manage the British landscape for many years to come.