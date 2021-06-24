Cancel
Middle East

Critic of Palestinian Authority dies during arrest

By JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who had intended to run in parliamentary elections before they were cancelled earlier this year died during his arrest by PA forces early Thursday, officials said. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied...

www.startribune.com
Related
