Raymond James has launched a brand-new business model, available to wealth managers across the UK, in what is thought to be a first for the UK wealth management sector. The new Employee Affiliation Model invites wealth managers to join the firm as employees, with all of the security and support that affords, while crucially retaining two important freedoms rarely offered elsewhere. This includes the freedom to build their own book of clients entirely free of restrictive covenants, and complete autonomy over their investment proposition and the tailored advice they offer to clients.