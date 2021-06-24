'Outraged' Fox News host Laura Ingraham wants to defund the Pentagon over Gen. Milley's race studies defense
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, defended the U.S. Military Academy's curriculum from criticism by Republicans at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday. Milley specifically waved off complaints about an elective class at West Point that teaches critical race theory and explored "white rage," but he more generally stood up for the importance of academic study of differing views and difficult subjects important to understanding America, like race.theweek.com