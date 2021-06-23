Surface Water Curtailment Notice

Carmichael Water District has received notice from the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) to stop diverting surface water under all licenses and permits. Due to the supply impacts associated with the notice, the District will again be seeking customer support by increasing their conservation efforts. This is the third time in over 100 years that the District’s surface water rights have been curtailed. In 2014 and 2015, the District received curtailment notices and thanks to the conservation efforts of our customers during those years, water use in the District was reduced more than 30%.