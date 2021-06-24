C-N job fair held at Northtowne Mall
The Crescent-News hosted its summer job fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Northtowne Mall in Defiance. There were representatives from 35 businesses from around the region on hand to meet with job seekers. Here, a representative from ProMedica chats with two job fair visitors. Anyone who missed Wednesday’s job fair may view job listings from those companies involved by visiting NWOJobs.com. The C-N’s next job fair will take place in September.www.crescent-news.com