Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) is reportedly considering selling its shale assets in the Permian Basin as the industry faces pressure to address climate change. Shell stock rose. The Anglo-Dutch oil company's deliberations include a sale of part or all of its 260,000 acres in the Permian Basin, sources told Reuters. The assets could be worth more than $10 billion, according to the sources. The area accounted for 6% of Shell's production output last year.