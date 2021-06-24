Scouts visit Gettysburg and Hanover

WOOLRICH — Scouts from Woolrich Troop 66 recently went on a trip to Gettysburg and Hanover. While in Gettysburg, the scouts hiked 17 miles over 3 days, retracing the steps of the soldiers, learning what the soldiers went through and also what the local townspeople endured during the war. Two of the trails hiked, the Billy Yank Trail and The Johnny Reb Trail, were set up by the local BSA Council. Both trails are meant to be a historical experience through the eyes of a Union Soldier and a Confederate Soldier.