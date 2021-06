The media minister has said that “people who are important” should be entitled to avoid tough quarantine rules when travelling to the UK.Speaking on Sky News, John Whittingdale was asked why players, officials and others coming to London for the Euros final on 11 July should be allowed in without self-isolating.He said: “We’ve always said that for some people who are important, players, for instance …”The presenter, Kay Burley, interrupted him, saying: “So people who want to go on holiday are not important. Is that what you’re saying?”“No of course not. We’re talking a very limited number of people who...